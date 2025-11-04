SUBANG JAYA: A total of 396 out of 613 heads of households (KIR) involved in the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya are eligible to receive financial assistance as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the number was obtained after a cross-checking process was carried out by various parties.

“There are 613 KIRs registered with us. We have verified them and when we cross-checked them, we found that 396 KIRs are eligible to receive this contribution.

“What is the category? First, these recipients are homeowners and secondly, they are home tenants. So if there are any that have been missed and so on, you can refer to the Land Office (Petaling District and Land Office),” he said.

He said this at a press conference after handing over assistance to 265 schoolchildren and students related to the fire incident at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre (PPS) here today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government is expected to start offering houses under their programmes with zero deposits to the less able victims next Tuesday.

“We have houses in Sepang and several other places. I have also received several offers from developers such as in Bukit Raja and we are still waiting.

“Those who cannot afford (to pay the deposit) can get this assistance because that is why we will provide assistance in an effort to solve the problem of deposit payments,” he said, adding that so far, 100 rental house units have been successfully identified to be rented out to victims.

Amirudin said that as of this morning, 87 families had registered with the house options offered by the state government to be given to the victims, such as rental houses and Airbnb homestays.

Meanwhile, he said that 1,402 individuals including volunteers would be involved in the mega cleanup being organised by the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) in the incident area for two days starting tomorrow.

Amirudin said the mega cleanup would focus on the areas around Putra Harmoni and Putra Heights which had been given permission by the authorities and he believed that up to 90 per cent of the work of removing the remains of the fire could be completed within the two days.