Delivery rider claims trial to robbing four women

MELAKA: A delivery rider pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to four charges of robbing four women in the Melaka Tengah area in February and April this year.

According to the first charge, Ahmad Reezqan Jaliludin, 31, was accused of robbing a foreign woman, Nila Afrila, and fleeing with her handbag containing a mobile phone and other items estimated to be worth RM2,500.

The offence was allegedly committed at a lane along Jalan Rumah Pangsa Bachang Permai, Melaka Tengah, at about 9.15 pm on Feb 23.

He was also charged with robbing three other women - Nohayati Hussin, 27, at the sidewalk near Kipmall supermarket on April 22, and Tiow Poh Mee, 49, and Maureen Chan Choo Neo, 70, at the parking lot of Lotus Peringgit the following day, at around 12.30 pm and 4.17 pm respectively.

All charges were framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of up to 14 years and may also include a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutors Wardah Ishhar and Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin, proposed bail of RM30,000 for each charge with an additional condition that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month.

Counsel Umar Zulkarnain, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail amount and requested that two individuals be allowed as sureties, adding that his client would be bailed out by his sister, a clerk earning around RM2,500 per month, while his wife is unemployed.

Judge Haderiah Siri set bail at RM8,000 for each charge with two sureties and allowed the additional condition as requested by the prosecution.

The court fixed June 17 for mention and submission of documents.

Earlier, the media reported that a man suspected of committing snatch thefts while impersonating a food delivery rider was arrested in Malim last month with the help of the public, including several Foodpanda riders.