PETALING JAYA: A full report on the devastating gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1, is expected to be ready by mid-May, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said this was due to ongoing weather conditions and soil instability at the incident site, which have prevented the investigation team from accessing the ground zero area.

“(Currently) the ground is still unstable, too fragile - if stepped on, it could collapse. That is why the investigation team has not been able to go down to the location until it is completely safe,” he said.

Amirudin added that the technical team expects to provide concrete findings only by mid-May, resulting in a delay of the initial report, which was originally scheduled to be completed within two weeks of the April 1 incident.

He said this at a press conference after distributing aid to 265 students affected by the incident, at the temporary relief centre at the Putra Heights Mosque.

He said for now, the investigation remains limited to documentation, as further steps - including an in-depth probe - can only proceed once the site is fully stabilised.

He added that, 11 days after the incident, the focus of the Putra Heights Recovery Committee has shifted to the restoration of homes and public infrastructure, as well as management and aid for residents. This includes rental assistance of up to six months, to be provided by the state government, starting next week.

“This morning marked the final disaster management meeting following the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights. The next phase involves the work of the Putra Heights Recovery Committee,” he said.

He said on Monday (April 14), residents whose homes fall into two categories - completely destroyed and partially damaged - will receive an initial briefing on the recovery process, starting with rental aid procedures.

“The briefing will also cover expert recommendations for the reconstruction and repair of affected homes,” he said.

In that regard, Amirudin said the daily press conferences will be discontinued, and instead held periodically, to allow sufficient time and space for the investigation team - led by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, and assisted by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the Public Works Department (JKR) - to carry out their work.

He added that security measures in residential areas near the incident site would be relaxed, to facilitate repair works on damaged houses. However, strict controls would remain in place at the ground zero area.

The gas pipeline fire, which broke out around 8.10 am on April 1, sent flames more than 30 metres into the sky, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours for the blaze to be fully extinguished.

Earlier, Amirudin presented state government assistance, totalling RM132,500 - distributed via the Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporated) or MBI - with RM500 allocated to each of 265 students affected by the incident.

Additionally, 100 tablets and power banks, and 75 laptops, donated by the Digital Ministry, were distributed to 38 school students and 37 undergraduates, along with book vouchers worth RM200, to help replace school supplies lost in the fire.