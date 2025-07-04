SEPANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today sent a team of technical investigators to the Petronas Main Control Centre in Segamat, Johor as part of the investigation into the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said it also aims to obtain gas pipeline log data, including gas pressure factors, which is believed can assist in the investigation of the incident.

“We are also focusing the investigation from a technical aspect, so our five-member team has been appointed as technical investigators and has been sent to Segamat to gather more information and obtain log data.

“It means the log data is from three weeks ago, for us to conduct further analysis with findings that can unravel the incident,“ he said to reporters after the JBPM De Everest Climb flag off event at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here today.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10 am last Tuesday saw flames reaching over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius, taking nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

The incident resulted in 81 houses being destroyed, with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 partially destroyed, 57 affected but not burned, while 218 houses were unaffected.

The estimated value of the losses and damages to the residences involved in the fire incident is RM65.4 million.