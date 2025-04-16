SEPANG: The recent gas pipeline fire tragedy in Putra Heights, Selangor, was a devastating moment for Muhammad Ridzuwan Salehhudin, 33, and his wife Farihatul Syazween Azrin, 26. But amid the darkness, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Previously living in their family home, the couple has now moved into a temporary rental unit at Pangsapuri Seri Suria in Kota Warisan, provided by the Selangor government as part of its post-tragedy support efforts.

Muhammad Ridzuwan shared that he and his wife—married for four years—had long dreamed of living independently, and while the tragedy was painful, it unexpectedly opened the door for them to start anew in their own space.

“We’re planning to continue staying at Pangsapuri Seri Suria. That was always our goal, and thankfully, the unit is spacious and we are really happy with it,” he told reporters after receiving the house key from Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah today.

Ridzuwan, who is a taxi driver, said the fire caused an estimated RM20,000 in damage to their home in Kampung Tengah, and the area remains unsafe to return.

“The police advised us that it’s unsafe to stay at our home due to safety hazards such as shattered windows and damaged doors,“ said Muhammad Ridzuwan, adding that he and his wife are currently waiting to learn how the repair process will proceed.

He also shared that his in-laws live in Bukit Beruntung, Selangor.

Another victim, Abu Samah Rahmat, 58, who also received the keys to a new home today, expressed deep gratitude to the Selangor government for the swift response in assisting affected residents with housing and other forms of support.

“The damage to my home is estimated at around RM30,000. The doors and overall structure were severely affected,” he said.

The gas pipeline fire on April 1 caused widespread destruction. A total of 81 homes were reported to have been destroyed with more than 40 per cent structural damage, another 81 were partially destroyed, 57 were affected but not burned, while 218 homes, including those in Kampung Tengah Puchong, were unaffected.

Last Monday, Borhan announced that the state government is offering 100 units of temporary rental housing at Pangsapuri Seri Suria for RM850 per month to victims of the Putra Heights incident.

He also said that affected residents may extend their stay for up to five years under the state’s Smart Sewa scheme.