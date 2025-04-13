KOTA BHARU: Victims of the devastating gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, can visit any Road Transport Department (JPJ) office to replace related documents, free of charge.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said during the operation of the JPJ Mobile Counter at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre (PPS), from April 3 to 6, a total of 221 documents belonging to victims were processed.

He added that those who have yet to replace their documents can visit any JPJ counter with details, such as their identity card number and home address, for verification, without the need to file a police report.

“JPJ is waiving all fees for document replacements as part of our welfare initiative,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan JPJ Aidilfitri gathering, today.

Aedy Fadly said that the documents eligible for free replacement include the Vehicle Ownership Certificate, Motor Vehicle Licence, Competent Driving Licence, and Vocational Licence.

“This initiative is intended to ease the burden of victims who lost their vehicle documents in the incident,” he said.

On April 1, a massive gas pipeline fire broke out in Putra Heights, resulting in significant property damage and forcing residents to seek shelter at the PPS.