KUALA LUMPUR: Families displaced by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday are appealing to the government for temporary housing to tide them over until it is safe to return home.

Putra Harmoni Residents’ Association deputy chairman Francis Koh said residents remain concerned about the safety of their homes, as it is still unclear whether they are fit for occupancy. They are also burdened by the high cost of staying in hotels.

“We just need temporary housing while waiting for our damaged homes to be deemed safe for occupancy. Right now, we are staying in nearby hotels, but the costs are quite high in the long run.

“Therefore, we sincerely hope the state government can provide us with temporary housing during this difficult period,” he told reporters at the Incident Command Post today.

He also welcomed any further assistance from the federal and state governments or the private sector to help ease their burden following the loss of property and homes due to the massive fire and explosion at Jalan Putra Harmoni.

“The announcements have only been made through the media, but we are still unclear on how to apply and who is eligible for aid. Many here need assistance and want to return home, but it is still unsafe,” he said.

Putra Harmoni Residents’ Association committee member Woo Wan Heng said appropriate compensation should be provided to fire victims whose homes are no longer habitable.

“The losses are significant. It’s not just that our homes are unlivable -- our cars were also damaged. We can’t send our children to school or go to work due to these challenges.

“We hope both the state and federal governments can provide not only financial assistance but also other forms of support, such as insurance benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident Tengku Sharifah Hajar Tengku Syed Nordin, 72, expressed gratitude for the immediate aid announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“The assistance provided has eased our burden to a certain extent,” she said.

Anwar said the government and Petronas would provide immediate aid of RM5,000 for victims whose houses were destroyed and RM2,500 for those with minor damage.