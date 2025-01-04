KUALA LUMPUR: The second day of the Aidilfitri celebration was disrupted by a gas pipeline fire on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya today, which damaged 190 homes.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said 148 cars and 11 motorcycles were also reported damaged as of 3.40 pm.

“Homes and vehicles affected sustained various degrees of damage due to the fire and intense heat,” he said in a statement today.

He added that cleanup and thorough inspections were currently underway.

Earlier reports said 63 victims were sent to three hospitals for further treatment.

The incident also drew the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who expressed his appreciation to the security forces and relevant agencies working tirelessly to contain the blaze.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, prayed for the safety of all personnel involved in the firefighting efforts and the well-being of those affected by the incident.

“May all efforts be eased, risks controlled, and the necessary aid swiftly delivered to those impacted. Let us pray for the protection of Allah SWT to be upon everyone, especially those affected,” he said in a Facebook post.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad went to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital around 3.30 pm to visit the victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar visited those seeking shelter at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Masjid Putra Heights.

It was reported that 149 victims from 24 families have been placed at the centre.

The fire also caused a “rain of sand and dust”, not only in the immediate vicinity but several kilometres away from the site.

Private sector worker Nor Azian Jamil, 51, who lives in Kampung Seri Aman, Puchong, said that despite being about six kilometres from the location, she felt the impact as her yard and vehicle were covered in red earth and fine gravel.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang were not affected by the blaze.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said precautionary measures had been taken by adjusting aircraft takeoff and landing runways.

“We have directed landings to use Runway 15, while takeoffs will be from Runway 33. This means departing flights from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport will head north, and arrivals will also approach from the north,” he explained.

Additionally, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has reopened the route between Seafield and Bandar Saujana Putra on the ELITE Highway, which was closed earlier this morning due to the incident.

In a statement, PLUS said the route was reopened at 1.51 pm.