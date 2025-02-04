PETALING JAYA: As of noon today, 538 victims have been displaced by the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights.

Currently, the number of victims increased by 54 from yesterday.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) stated that the number of displaced victims have risen since Tuesday (April 1), according to its website.

No fatalities were recorded so far.

Earlier today, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that 111 victims are still receiving hospital treatment following the explosion, with 13 in critical condition.

During the incident, the heat from the flames reportedly melted plastic and metal located near the explosion.

Meanwhile, residents said the blaze was accompanied by several explosions as it set off fires in houses located near the pipeline.

The blaze also reportedly damaged 190 homes, 148 cars and 11 motorcycles.