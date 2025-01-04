Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze: 82, including 12 injured rescued - Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that 82 victims, including 12 injured, have been rescued in the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

He said the victims received initial treatment at Surau Nurul Iman and the Sri Maha Kaliaman Temple before being relocated to the temporary relief centre at the Masjid Putra Heights multipurpose hall.

“We advise the public to stay away from the affected area on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, as firefighting efforts are in progress.

“The priority now is to contain the fire and rescue victims, led by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin added that 78 personnel have been engaged in firefighting operations since 8.10 am.

“The fire continues to rage due to residual gas still present in the pipeline, causing towering flames in the Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights area,” he said.

He also confirmed that, for now, only one PPS has been opened at Masjid Putra Heights.

Earlier, the media reported that JBPM was evacuating residents from the vicinity of the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Selangor JBPM assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the blaze was caused by a leak, engulfing approximately 500 metres of gas pipeline near a public housing area.