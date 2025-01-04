PETALING JAYA: The skyhigh fire which broke out Putra Heights is finally growing smaller as gas reserves in the burst pipeline runs out.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the flames, which were 20 storeys high at one point, had gotten small enough to approach by firemen around 2.45pm.

A total of 78 Fire and Rescue Department personnel members have been fighting to put out the fire caused by a gas pipeline leak in Putra Heights.

Despite Petronas Gas Bhd having shut down the valve to the affected pipeline, the fire remains burning in the Jalan Harmoni area of Putra Heights due to the remaining gas.

About 49 homes from two areas near the gas fires were affected.

A total of 82 victims were rescued, with 12 sustaining injuries and currently receiving treatment.