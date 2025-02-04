Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze highlights strong unity among multi-racial Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The devastating gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday reflected the strong unity among Malaysians, as people of all races came together to aid the victims.

A check by Bernama at Masjid Putra Heights, which has been converted into a temporary relief centre, observed the resilience of the community, regardless of religion or race, as they continuously supported one another through donations and essential supplies.

Mosque chairman Muhammad Khair Zainal expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response from all levels of society, highlighting that the mosque serves not only as a place of worship but also as a unifying institution for the community.

“Since yesterday, people have been flocking in, and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing with offers to contribute. Today, we have received various kinds of donations,” he said.

“The mosque is always open, and we will assist in any way possible - whether for the victims or the agencies operating here. Insya-Allah, we will continue to provide support,“ he told Bernama at the relief centre today.]

According to data from Masjid Putra Heights, a total of 323 victims from 84 families are still taking shelter at the relief centre at the mosque.

Meanwhile, Tzu Chi Foundation volunteer Gan Heng Thor, 52, said that the Buddhist humanitarian organisation has been on the ground since news of the incident broke. Around noon, 15 of its members were deployed to the relief centre as first responders to provide physical support and comfort to the victims.

“We don’t look at religion, race, or identity. It’s charity, and we must act. We shouldn’t have that mindset; whenever people need help in situations like this, we must step in and offer our support,” said the architect.

Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple secretary P. Murugeshwaran said that his team has granted the public and relevant parties full access to use the temple premises as a one-stop centre until the situation is resolved.

He added that the temple is also ready to assist by providing food and other necessary support to help manage the crisis.

“If you observe, we truly don’t concern ourselves with religion. We do this because we care for our fellow Malaysians. We don’t have religious biases. Whatever the temple can contribute, we will offer,” he said.