PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has identified four students from institutions of higher learning (IPT) who were affected and became victims in the gas pipe inferno incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya yesterday.

In a statement today, it said all the students involved are in a stable condition.

According to the MOHE. two of the students were placed in the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Putra Heights, while the other two have returned to their villages, but are still traumatised by the incident.

The MOHE announced that the aid mission has been coordinated under the Department of Higher Education (JPT) through the Malaysian Public University Volunteer Council (MASKUM), involving contributions of basic necessities, psychosocial support, medical assistance as well as volunteers.

According to the statement, six incentives have been announced by the MOHE and these include a contribution of RM2,000 by the Yayasan Perkasa Siswa (YPS) to each of the four affected IPT students.

Meanwhile, other assistance will be evaluated and announced later.

Additionally, the MOHE said that the affected students are also given leeway to register late for the new semester, which is expected to start on April 7.

Any further information can be obtained by directly contacting the relevant IPTs.

The MOHE said the distribution of basic necessities such as food, clothing, personal hygiene kits, and essential items will be given to all victims at the PPS and counselling as well as psychological support sessions will be arranged for all victims, especially those experiencing trauma, anxiety and worry.

In addition, the MOHE also provides mobile clinic services through the Public University Hospital Consortium (KHUAM) to the affected community to offer emergency treatment, health check-ups, and medical support to fire victims who require immediate attention.

The MOHE has also mobilised volunteers in coordination with the authorities to ensure the post-recovery process runs smoothly.

It has said it is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support to the victims, especially to affected IPT students.