PETALING JAYA: Tun Hussein Onn National Eye Hospital is currently offering free eye care for victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire, which occurred on Tuesday (April 1).

According to Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng Mei Sze’s Facebook page, the hospital will provide the free service for 24 hours.

“A heartfelt thank you to Tun Hussein Onn National Eye Hospital for their quick response and generosity in providing free treatment to those affected,” she said in her post.

The post also urged those affected to go for the free service if they are suffering from the following eye issues:

- Eye redness or irritation

- Burning sensation or pain

- Blurry vision or excessive tearing

- Any discomfort from smoke or debris

Victims can contact the hospital’s hotline at 03-7718 1488.

The blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni has affected 364 victims from 74 families. The flames reportedly reached over 100 feet and recorded a temperature of 1,000 degrees Celcius (℃).