Putrajaya roads to close for National Day parade from August 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Roads surrounding Putrajaya Core Island will prohibit private vehicle access from 6 pm on August 29 until the National Day parade concludes on August 31.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced this closure to facilitate final preparations for the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

He confirmed that full rehearsals would occur from August 27 to 29 between 6 am and 11 am with corresponding road closures during those sessions.

“For those with matters in Putrajaya, particularly in the affected areas, please plan your journey accordingly,” he said during the Denyut Nadi Merdeka Campaign launch organised by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

Fahmi serves as chairman of the Main Committee for the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations and reported smooth progress with various participating groups.

He encouraged public participation on August 31 and urged Malaysians to display the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of national pride throughout the celebration period.

“I urge all Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride and participate in the various programmes held throughout this National Month leading up to the Malaysia Day celebration,” he said.

Prasarana Group President and Chief Executive Officer Amir Hamdan detailed extended public transport services to support public movement during the celebrations.

Rapid KL rail services, the BRT Sunway Line, several bus routes, and selected Rapid KL On-Demand zones will operate continuously from 6 am on August 30 until 11:30 pm on August 31.

Eighty-six bus routes using 235 vehicles will operate on Merdeka Eve, expanding to 100 routes with 308 buses on National Day to meet passenger demand.

The Rapid On-Demand service will deploy 20 vans covering five zones from Putrajaya Sentral Station and one Central Business District zone, bookable via the MyRapid PULSE app for one ringgit.

“With more than 5,000 frontliners, we are confident that services this year will run more smoothly and safely,” Amir stated. – Bernama