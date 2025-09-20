Putrajaya shopping mall cinema kitchen fire causes 30% damage

PUTRAJAYA: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a cinema located within a shopping mall here, damaging nearly 30% of the area at 10 am today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed receiving an emergency call at 10.08 am.

Seven firefighters from the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene located 17 kilometres away.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohamad Ramdani Doriat reported that the fire involved the cinema kitchen on the third floor.

The affected area measured approximately 20 by 30 feet according to official assessments.

The fire had already been extinguished before firefighters arrived at the scene according to the department’s statement.

GSC initially announced screenings at GSC IOI City Mall 2 (East) were cancelled until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

The cinema chain updated their status at 2.30 pm today confirming screenings had resumed as usual.

The quick containment prevented further damage to the shopping mall complex.

No injuries were reported in connection with the kitchen fire incident. – Bernama