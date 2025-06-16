PVATM to help establish halal hub in Vietnam to expand economic activities

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) plans to help establish a syariah-compliant halal hub in Vietnam as part of its strategy to expand economic activities globally.

Its president, Datuk Shaharuddin Omar, said the plan will be implemented in collaboration with the Vietnam Veterans Association, which shares an interest in developing the halal economy sector across Southeast Asia.

He said the move not only has the potential to open new markets for local halal products but also to strengthen the overall economic status of PVATM members.

“This collaboration is also expected to reduce dependence on bureaucratic processes involved in importing food supplies to Malaysia by setting up halal-certified factories in Vietnam to distribute products locally.

“At the same time, this initiative indirectly supports the government’s efforts to ensure the country’s food security in the future,” he told reporters at PVATM’s 103rd anniversary celebration at the Seremban City Council Hall, here today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof, and delegates from the Veterans Confederation of ASEAN Countries (VECONEC).

At the event, PVATM also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the veterans’ economic cooperation with Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Shaharuddin said the MoU aims to enhance the veterans’ economic development in the region as well as expand the export market for locally produced goods.

In addition, he said PVATM will collaborate with MARDI Corporation Sdn Bhd (MardiCorp) to implement a large-scale coconut plantation project as part of efforts to support the national food security agenda.

“We see this project as having the potential to become one of the key pillars in strengthening local food sources, while also providing benefits and new economic opportunities for our veteran members,” he added.