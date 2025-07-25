Art museum owner fined RM300k for illegal wildlife parts possession

KUALA LUMPUR: An art museum owner has been fined RM300,000 by the Sessions Court for illegally possessing protected wildlife parts without a licence. Yiu Shoou Rang, 66, pleaded guilty to eight amended charges and was also sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine, which he later settled.

The charges included possession of an orangutan skull, two estuarine crocodile skulls, and seven elephant tusks—all fully protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. The offences took place at a business premises in Central Market, Jalan Hang Kasturi, on January 8, 2024.

Yiu also faced four additional charges for possessing 150 wild boar parts, 10 porcupine quills, and six sambar deer parts without a valid licence. These offences fall under Section 60(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act, which carries penalties of up to RM50,000 in fines or three years’ imprisonment.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhaila Rashid pushed for a deterrent sentence, while defence counsel Teh See Khoon argued for leniency, stating the items were part of an Orang Asli collection meant for museum display. Five other charges were taken into consideration by the court. - Bernama