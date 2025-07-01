QR code system: User data safe with high level security measures - Immigration Dept

SEPANG: The Immigration Department assures that the personal data of users utilising the quick response (QR) code system, through the MyBorderPass application, is fully protected with top-level security measures in place.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 Immigration deputy chief Amirul Ariffin Lakimin emphasised that user data security is safeguarded under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709), to prevent data theft.

“This QR code system is secure because it complies with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709), and we have implemented appropriate measures,” he said.

“The data is used solely for immigration purposes and does not involve third parties, ensuring protection against data theft.”

On Jan 1, Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, announced that the government would implement a trial period for the use of QR codes specifically for Malaysians, beginning this month. This initiative aims to streamline immigration checks at 40 dedicated lanes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

The use of the QR code system at the arrival and departure halls of KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 addresses the congestion issue, frequently encountered at the country’s entry points, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons.

One of the key advantages of the QR code system is that it significantly shortens the immigration clearance time, reducing the process to just five to seven seconds, compared with the 15 to 25 seconds required by conventional automatic gates.

Meanwhile, Amirul Ariffin explained that the QR code is part of the government’s new initiative, aimed at expediting immigration clearance for Malaysians, and streamlining human resource management for other purposes.

“The introduction of this QR code is timely because it’s fast, and the process is as simple as three steps: download the MyBorderPass application, scan your passport, and the system will automatically generate a QR code,” he said.

He also emphasised that manual counter services and conventional automatic gate systems will remain available for use by Malaysians who choose not to download the MyBorderPass application.

KLIA Terminal 1 general manager (Operations), Abdul Hasman Abdul Muhimim, encouraged all Malaysians to utilise the QR code in the MyBorderPass application, for the immigration clearance process.

“The use of QR codes can significantly speed up the process, reducing the clearance time to just five to seven seconds. This will help accelerate the overall clearance procedure,” he said.

Meanwhile, traveller Ahmad Anuar Mohamad, 36, who had just arrived from Singapore, praised the QR code initiative, through the MyBorderPass application, as both easy to use and secure.

“This application is very user-friendly, and I can keep my passport in my bag. It’s an improvement over previous systems, and there’s no need to wait in long immigration queues,” he said, expressing his satisfaction with the government’s new initiative.