KL City dominate Immigration FC 3-0 in Super League opener

KUALA Lumpur City FC kicked off their 2025/2026 Super League campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over debutants Immigration FC.

The match took place at the State Stadium in Batu Kawan, Penang, where KL City showcased their dominance early.

An own goal by Immigration FC defender Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali in the 30th minute gave KL City the lead.

Immigration FC nearly equalised but were denied by the crossbar after Rafael Holstein’s long-range effort in the 34th minute.

KL City doubled their advantage in the 56th minute through Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s header from Manuel Hidalgo’s free-kick.

Goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad preserved the clean sheet with a crucial penalty save against Joao Pedro in the 71st minute.

Immigration FC’s struggles worsened when Hidalgo converted a penalty in the 83rd minute after a foul on Zhafri Yahya.

Holstein missed a late penalty for the hosts, hitting the crossbar in stoppage time to seal their defeat.

The result leaves Immigration FC with a tough start to their first-ever Super League season.