Malaysia resumes search for missing Turkish sailor after yacht sinks

PUTRAJAYA: The search for missing Turkish sailor Eser Demirkol has resumed after the Turkish Embassy formally requested assistance through Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah confirmed Demirkol was among three crew members aboard the yacht Daisy when it sank on July 31.

The other two crew members, Ahmet Volkan Ata and Ates Demiroren, were found safe earlier in separate rescue efforts.

The renewed search will concentrate on the area between the suspected sinking site and where the second survivor was located.

MMEA will deploy sea and air assets to expand coverage and increase the chances of locating Demirkol.

A previous seven-day search operation covered 457.61 nautical square miles but was suspended last Wednesday due to lack of leads.

The operation involved MMEA vessels, STAR team divers, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to scan the seabed.

Authorities urge the public, particularly the maritime community, to report any sightings or information via the 999 emergency line or Putrajaya MRCC at 03-8941 3140.

The three Turkish nationals had embarked on a voyage from Malaysia to Turkey on July 28 before encountering a storm near Pulau Yu.

Demiroren was rescued by local fishermen, while Ata was found 43 hours later by another fishing vessel.

The MMEA remains committed to locating Demirkol and has called for public cooperation in the ongoing search. - Bernama