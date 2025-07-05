Rafizi ready to defend deputy president post, welcomes contest

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli confirmed today that he is ready to defend the position and welcomed the contest for the post in the party elections.

Rafizi, who also serves as the Economy Minister, said members have the right to contest the party’s number two position, which should be embraced in the spirit of democracy.

“I welcome the contest for the deputy president post in the upcoming elections and will join with other candidates to use this platform to solidify the party. It is a win-win decision for me,“ he said in a statement today.

He embraces the news regarding the support expressed by several PKR division leaders for PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar and PKR former secretary-general, who is also Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, to contest the deputy presidency.

“We must acknowledge that the public is closely watching several controversies arising from the elections. That is why I believe any concerns that develop, whether related to the system, complaints or other matters, must be handled with wisdom and discretion.

“I am also grateful that my 26 years of experience in the party have taught me that any position is a heavy responsibility, even more so a ministerial post,“ said Rafizi, adding that every decision must be guided by accountability, not driven by rank or status.

The Pandan PKR division chief said that he can contribute to strengthening the party in the 16th General Election (GE16) regardless of party delegates’ choices.

“If elected, I can continue to play a leadership role in the party as deputy president and in government through official channels. If I am not elected, I can return as a grassroots leader, actively campaigning on the ground,“ he said.

Rafizi also said that he submitted a request to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also PKR president, for official leave to focus on easing tensions at the grassroots level.

Online nominations for the 2025 PKR elections for the Central Leadership Council, AMK and Wanita PKR will occur over two days starting tomorrow.

PKR Annual Congress, including AMK and Wanita PKR congresses, will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.