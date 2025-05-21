Raid conducted on errant recycling plant

SUNGAI PETANI: A recycling plant in the Gurun Industrial Area that was flouting environmental laws has been raided in a late-night operation by the Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) and police.

The raid, that began late on Monday and stretched into the early hours of yesterday, was part of a statewide blitz targeting repeat environmental offenders.

Authorities found the facility illegally handling, storing and recovering scheduled waste that included five metric tonnes of used lithium batteries and 26 metric tonnes of mixed electronic waste, without proper approvals or documentation.

“These materials were being processed without the necessary licences,” said Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab.

“The plant was operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or authorisation to recover scheduled waste.”

The case is being investigated under multiple provisions of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which governs environmental safety and public health.

Among the provisions breached were Section 18(1) for operating without approval (RM25,000 to RM250,000 fine or up to two years’ jail), Section 34A(7) for failing to comply with EIA conditions (RM100,000 to RM1 million fine and up to five years’ jail) and Section 34B(1) for storing scheduled waste without approval (RM100,000 to RM10 million fine and mandatory five-year prison term).

Tools and machinery used to process the batteries and e-waste were also seized.

Sharifah said the facility is a known offender with a string of past violations.

“Despite earlier enforcement action and advisory efforts to help them legalise operations, the operator continued with unlawful activities,” she said, adding that five investigation papers have been filed, with one case resulting in a conviction and four others still in progress.

She also said illegal waste handling is not confined to Kedah.

“Even with strict laws and heavy penalties, these activities persist, often driven by low awareness and financial greed,” she told theSun.

Sharifah added that lithium batteries and e-waste contain toxic elements such as cobalt, lead, cadmium and mercury, which pose serious environmental and health risks if mishandled.

“They can contaminate soil and water, trigger spontaneous fires and release toxic fumes. Health risks include respiratory issues, nerve damage, kidney failure, hormonal disruption and increased cancer risk, especially among vulnerable groups.”

The department also urged the public to report any similar illegal activities via its

toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727 or online at http://eaduan.doe.gov.my.