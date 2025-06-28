Rainy weather, heavy vehicles main causes of damaged roads in Malaysia

BACHOK: The Public Works Ministry (KKR) has identified prolonged rainy weather and overloaded heavy vehicles as the primary reasons for deteriorating road conditions nationwide. Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan disclosed that RM4 billion is needed for road repairs, but only RM2 billion has been allocated due to government budget constraints.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Bachok UMNO division delegates’ meeting, Ahmad Maslan emphasised the ministry’s ongoing request for increased annual allocations. “We hope for more funds each year to address ageing roads that require re-tarring,“ he said.

The ministry had previously proposed redirecting Road Transport Department (JPJ) collections—such as road tax and speeding fines—toward road maintenance. However, the suggestion received no response. Ahmad Maslan added, “If new taxes for heavy vehicles are introduced, they should be managed by the Finance or Transport Ministry.”