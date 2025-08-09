Raising children right key to better future says Wan Azizah

SHAH ALAM: Building a better tomorrow starts with how children are raised today, said the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She noted that rapid technological advancements have brought new challenges in strengthening family bonds.

“Technology has changed how we live, work and communicate,” she said at the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration of the All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA).

Without proper guidance, she warned, technology can create distance and weaken relationships.

She emphasised that parents must prioritise family despite busy schedules.

“Building a better tomorrow begins with how we raise our children today and it starts at home,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah praised AMMA for its strong support system for youth and the community.

She highlighted the association’s role in nurturing academic excellence and integrity.

“This is the true essence of Malaysia MADANI, building a caring, inclusive society,” she said.

At the event, she presented awards to AMMA leaders for their 50 years of dedicated service.

Also present were National Unity Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy and Indian High Commissioner B. N. Reddy.

AMMA patron Tan Sri Ravindran Menon and president Dr Manohur Kurup were among the attendees. - Bernama