Raja Muda of Perlis urges healthy lifestyle and smoking avoidance

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has urged the people of Perlis to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid smoking or illegal substances.

His Highness emphasised that health is a priceless asset that must be safeguarded for lifelong well-being.

“I want to see individuals, families, and communities in Perlis prioritising their health and that of their loved ones,“ he said during the opening of the Health for All Carnival at Dewan 2020.

The event was attended by the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The two-day carnival is part of the Silver Jubilee celebration marking the reign of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra encouraged regular health screenings and adherence to medical advice for optimal health.

He stressed the need for structured intervention programs to guide Perlis residents toward a ‘Healthy and Prosperous Perlis’ with multi-agency cooperation.

“In line with Perlis Go-Digital, I hope government services, including healthcare, can be fully utilised for comprehensive health improvements,“ he said.

His Highness also highlighted the potential for digital medical records to streamline healthcare planning through integrated applications.

He added that interactive health advocacy materials could enhance public health literacy and promote positive behavioural changes. - Bernama