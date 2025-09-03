KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has donated his salary and allowances to six surau in his constituency, today.

He said that the contribution, made in conjunction with Ramadan, follows similar donations previously given to houses of worship, including mosques, temples and churches.

“The six surau are Surau Madrasatul Falahiyah, Surau An-Najah Taman Subang Idaman, Surau At-Taqwa, Surau As-Salam, Surau Al-Mukim, and Surau Al-Hidayah.

“Since being elected as the Sungai Buloh MP in 2022, I have donated more than RM580,000 from my salary and allowances to nearly 100 houses of worship in the constituency,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page, today.

According to Ramanan, the donation was a pledge made in the 15th General Election (GE15), and he will continue to firmly adhere to that principle as long as he is given the trust and mandate as the Sungai Buloh MP.

“I am confident that the donations will be put to good use for the well-being and welfare of the local community. Together, we can build a more harmonious and prosperous society,“ he said.

Earlier, Ramanan and the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre team distributed 1,200 packets of bubur lambuk, at the constituency’s Ramadan bazaar.

He added that a total of 6,000 packets of bubur lambuk would be distributed for free throughout Ramadan, as part of efforts to foster community spirit and uphold the tradition of serving the dish for breaking fast.