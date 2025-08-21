Ramanan to oversee temple and Tamil school projects for Indian community

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has been assigned to oversee and monitor implementation of projects involving temples and Tamil schools.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed Ramanan through Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican to handle Indian community affairs including drafting new initiatives.

Ramanan confirmed receiving official notification about his expanded responsibilities last Monday.

“Yes, I have been informed about the matter and I will comment further after holding a discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon,“ he said.

The Sungai Buloh MP stated he would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s Department and Ministry of Education before announcing detailed plans by week’s end.

Ramanan has previously implemented several economic initiatives through his ministry since his December 2023 appointment.

These include allocating 100 million ringgit through the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) and SPUMI Goes Big via TEKUN Nasional.

He noted another 100 million ringgit was allocated for empowering Indian women entrepreneurs through the Prosperity Empowerment and A New Normal for Indian Women (PENN).

Additional funding includes 100 million ringgit through Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i (BRIEF-i) and 50 million ringgit for the Vanigham Financing Scheme under SME Bank.

A matching grant of six million ringgit was provided through the Business Accelerator Program for Indian-Owned Companies (I-BAP) SME Corp.

Other initiatives include aid for houses of worship, the Vanakkam Madani Program, Empowering Indian Entrepreneurs (EIP), and grant aid for Indian Community Cooperatives (Bakti Madani) under the Malaysian Cooperatives Commission. – Bernama