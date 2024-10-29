Ramanan urges Indian community to unite and benefit fully from govt initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Indians in the country must unite to seize the opportunities provided by the government to ensure the community progresses and thrives in tandem with the nation’s development, said Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has planned various development programmes for all ethnic groups in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept.

“The Indian community must come together under one umbrella to strengthen and empower the community’s political influence, ensuring their aspirations and future, especially in improving socioeconomic status,“ he said in his Deepavali message on Facebook today.

Deepavali will be celebrated by Hindus on Thursday.

He said for the socioeconomic development of the Indian community, the government, through the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, has implemented various initiatives, such as the SPUMI Goes Big financing scheme through TEKUN Nasional and the Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i (BRIEF-i).

ALSO READ: KUSKOP committed to providing entrepreneurial aid, including to Indian community

He noted that other initiatives include Prosperity, Empowerment, and A New Normal (PENN) under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia and the Business Accelerator Programme for Indian Small Business (I-BAP) through SME Corp, all of which have helped nearly 10,000 Indian entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

“More plans are underway for the Indian community, and I will have regular discussions with the Prime Minister to ensure these plans are implemented systematically and effectively.

“Thank you also to the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who has always supported me in realising these plans for the Indian community,“ he said.

Ramanan said the Indian community has played a vital role in the country’s development process, including in government formation and political stability.

He is thus committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of the Indian community.

ALSO READ: Indian community given additional allocation of RM130 million within four months - Ramanan

“I will do my best for all of you. I understand, deeply empathise and can feel the sentiments of the Indian community in this country. I will do my utmost,“ he said.

In conjunction with the Festival of Lights, the Sungai Buloh MP urged the people to further strengthen inter-ethnic relationships, which are the foundation of the nation’s strength and resilience.

“I hope this year’s celebration will spark and inspire a sense of ‘nambikei’ (hope) for new light in the lives, well-being, prosperity, and future of the Indian community in this country.

“For this Deepavali celebration, let us come together, unite and work hand-in-hand to move forward and ensure a brighter future for us all, like the light that illuminates,“ he said.