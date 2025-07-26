Rampaging driver crashes into four vehicles in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: A chaotic road rampage left six people injured after a driver in a Proton X70 collided with four vehicles at multiple locations in George Town.

The incident occurred along Jalan Perak and the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway last night, leaving a trail of destruction.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that the 50-year-old driver first rear-ended a Perodua Myvi at a traffic light junction on Jalan Perak.

“The man then continued driving and hit two motorcycles, a Honda Vario and a Honda C100 at separate locations on Jalan Perak, before rear-ending a Honda City on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway,“ he said.

The driver of the Myvi sustained minor injuries, while the Proton X70 driver and five others suffered serious harm.

Among the injured were a 56-year-old rider and a 15-year-old pillion passenger of the Honda C100, a 29-year-old Honda Vario rider, and a 29-year-old Honda City driver. All victims are locals and are currently receiving treatment at Penang Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama