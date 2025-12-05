TELUK INTAN: A watchmaker in a mall outlet in Jalan Bandar here, who ran amok by breaking the glass door entrance of the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) building last week, has been blacklisted from further rental.

Perak executive councillor of Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration A. Sivanesan said MPTI has given the 63-year-old man a month’s notice to vacate his shop.

“His action (going on a rampage and damaging public property at the MPTI building) is unacceptable and we (the state) cannot tolerate the matter. He will be blacklisted by MPTI and will not be able to rent any stall or shop here in future.

“Also, he has not paid rent for two months, which is only RM150 per month. This serves as a lesson for him and other tenants, not to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Sivanesan made these remarks during a visit to the Chithirai Pournami festival at the Sri Subramaniam Temple which was attended by some 20,000 Hindu devotees on Jalan Bandar here today.

On Thursday, Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the watchmaker arrived at the MPTI building on a motorcycle and proceeded to smash both of the building’s main glass doors with a sledgehammer.

Bakri stated that in his testimony, the man defended his misdemeanour due to dissatisfaction with MPTI’s decision to set up tents in front of his shop during the annual Chitra (or Chithirai) Pournami festival, as they obstructed customers’ view of his watch repair shop.

Earlier, a one-minute 30-second viral video showed a man astride a motorcycle descending on the MPTI building to smash the glass doors in a rage.