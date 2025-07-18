Rapid KL on-demand van service expands to 12 new Selangor zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL’s On-Demand van service will expand to 12 additional zones in Shah Alam and Klang starting tomorrow, enhancing public transport accessibility in Selangor. The new coverage includes Persiaran Dato Menteri-KTM Shah Alam, KTM Padang Jawa-Terminal 17, and Bandar Baru Klang, among others.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, stated that the expansion aligns with efforts to strengthen urban mobility networks. “This initiative ensures equitable access to public transport, especially in areas underserved by conventional bus routes,“ said acting Prasarana Group president and CEO Amir Hamdan.

The service guarantees a seat per ride and operates daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm at a promotional fare of RM1 per trip. Bookings can be made via the Rapid On-Demand app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Additionally, the Desa Pinggiran Putra-Dataran Gemilang Putrajaya route will merge with the MRT Putrajaya Sentral-PICC line for a more integrated service.

For details on service zones and booking, visit www.myrapid.com.my or follow Rapid KL’s social media channels. - Bernama