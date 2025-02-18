SINTOK: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) cannot be trapped in the nostalgia of past successes, but instead must move forward, innovate, and ensure it remains relevant in the increasingly competitive world of higher education.

Higher Education Ministry deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Dr. Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian said that it would be a good step if UUM were branded as the Top Business School in the country.

“UUM is known as a management university since it began operations, and during this period, we have witnessed many changes and advancements, not only in academics and research but also in shaping the excellence of human capital that contributes to the nation’s development,“ he said.

“(However) Prospective students at the international level are looking for leading universities in this country in the Top Business School category.”

He said this while speaking at the 41st UUM Foundation Day Celebration and 37th Convocation Committee Appreciation Ceremony at the UUM Mu’adzam Shah Hall here today, which was also attended by UUM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr. Mohd Foad Sakdan.

At the same event, Megat Sany also launched the ASEAN Student Mobility Programme in conjunction with the ASEAN University Exhibition and Forum 2025 (AEF2025) which will take place in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Feb 24 and 25.

Megat Sany said in the latest data from Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), the highest percentage of applications from abroad to continue their studies in this country is in the field of administration and business.

The university most appropriately associated with administration and business is UUM. Therefore, UUM must emerge as the number one Top Business School in the country, thereby proving that this university receives the highest number of international students enrolling.

“I am confident and believe that UUM can soar even higher in terms of its current position.The success of UUM over these 41 years is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter that is more challenging and meaningful,“ he also said.

He further stated that every success achieved is the result of the efforts and dedication of all parties, including lecturers, staff, students, alumni and industry partners, who together have made UUM excel in the field of management.