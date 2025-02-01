KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL kicked off 2025 on a historic note, handling nearly 1.5 million passengers on Dec 31, marking it the highest daily ridership in its history.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement, said that the 30 per cent increase compared to Rapid KL’s average daily ridership in 2024 was boosted by high visitor turnout at New Year’s Eve celebration venues such as KLCC, TRX, Lalaport, Bukit Bintang, Pasar Seni, and Sunway.

According to records, rail services accounted for 1.27 million passengers, with the Kajang line recording the highest ridership at 368,018 passengers, while 207,266 passengers used bus services, including the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT).

Prasarana Group President and CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said that in addition to meticulous planning and coordination with authorities such as the police, event organisers, and related agencies, Rapid KL’s success in managing large-scale operations on New Year’s Eve was supported by nearly 3,000 highly dedicated front-line staff who worked until the end of operations at 3 am.

“The achievement of this new record motivates Rapid KL to continue striving to provide excellent and efficient services to all public transport users.

“Rapid KL will continue enhancing user experiences while introducing better initiatives this year, such as the procurement of new electric buses and DRT vans, as well as the opening of the Shah Alam Line,“ he said while expressing gratitude for the support of commuters throughout last year.