Recycling facilities compulsory in malls from 2026 – Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Council for Local Government has ruled that all shopping malls must install recycling facilities starting January 1, 2026.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the decision, stating it will be a mandatory condition for business licenses issued by local authorities.

Nga said the move aligns with the ministry’s push to eliminate single-use plastics and improve plastic waste management.

“Any shopping mall that does not provide recycling facilities will not be granted a business licence,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat session.

The announcement came as the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed following debates by MPs from both government and opposition parties. The bill complements recent amendments to waste management laws, including community service orders for littering offences.

Nga explained that these orders aim to curb pollution in drains and waterways, reducing urban flash floods.

“Even foreign tourists caught littering will face community service,” he said, adding that the rule applies to all, regardless of social status.

Pet owners are also included under the regulations if they fail to clean up after their pets in public spaces. Nga stressed that the policy is not punitive but intended to promote public awareness and cleanliness. - Bernama