Refusal to care for elderly aunt leads man to commit murder

PETALING JAYA: A local man in Bintulu, Sarawak along with a foreign accomplice decided to murder his aunty in her home, as he did not want to care for the senior citizen.

Bintulu district police chief Nixon Joshua Ali said the police were informed of the incident at 8pm prior to the arrest of both suspects an hour later.

The murder took place in the woman’s home located in Kecil Tubau on Wednesday (Jan 15) night, Harian Metro reported.

The 80-year-old victim was found in an unconscious state before being declared dead by the Health Ministry (KKM) paramedics.

Prior to the incident, the police started investigating and tracking down both suspects before successfully arresting them at a nearby area.

“The two suspects will be remanded for seven days to assist in investigations according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he was quoted as saying.