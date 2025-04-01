BUTTERWORTH: A woman was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife by her niece during a quarrel at a flat on Jalan Perai Jaya, Perai, earlier yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the information about the 35-year-old woman being stabbed in the abdomen by her teenage niece was received at 11.30 am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 14-year-old girl had been staying with her aunt for the past four days due to family issues.

“They got into an argument when the suspect expressed her desire to return home to live with her biological mother, but the victim refused. The teenager then suddenly stabbed the woman with a knife,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The victim sustained an injury to the left side of her abdomen and is receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Helmi said the girl, who dropped out of school, has been detained to assist investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon.