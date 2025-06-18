GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) remains committed to strengthening the enforcement of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) to ensure that only licensed and legitimate operators run tour businesses, fostering a safer, more competitive, and responsible tourism industry environment.

In a statement issued today, it said unlicensed activities can undermine tourist confidence and expose consumers to various risks, including fraud, uncertain itinerary, lack of legal protection and unsafe tourism experiences.

“Therefore, MOTAC is committed to enhancing the enforcement of Act 482 to ensure that only legitimate tour operators are allowed to operate,” read the statement.

The statement was issued in response to a case involving a tour company that was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today for operating a tour business without a valid licence.

Judge Irwan Suainbon (rpt: Irwan Suainbon) meted out the fine, in default 12 months in jail, after a representative of the company, Renewage Group Sdn. Bhd, pleaded guilty to the charge, framed under Section 5(2) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

The ministry hoped that the case would serve as a reminder to all operators in the tourism industry to be more responsible and ethical in conducting business activities.

It said that the offence under Act 482 is a serious criminal offence and that it will take appropriate action against any person who violates the law.