KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (MINDEF) is finalising the process to repatriate 127 Palestinians, including 41 injured individuals, who were brought to Malaysia for treatment.

Its deputy minister, Adly Zahari said the repatriation would involve several parties in Malaysia, Palestine and Egypt.

“So we are now in the process of finalising the repatriation, we took the responsibility (of treating injured Palestinians) when they were affected by war and ensured they were in good health,” he said at a media conference at a Hi-Tea event with the Defence Minister at a hotel here today.

He said yesterday’s ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians allowed the Palestinians a chance to return home.

“At the same time, MINDEF will continue to support efforts to help Palestinians, especially in Gaza,” he said, adding that the repatriation would depend on cooperation from the Palestinian embassy and the Egyptian government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday that the repatriation was discussed in last week’s Cabinet meeting, and was being arranged by the Foreign Ministry along with MINDEF.

The injured Palestinians arrived on Aug 16 for treatment at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital here, and their relatives have been housed in Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur.