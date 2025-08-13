KUALA LUMPUR: Repaying debts, including education loans from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), is a religious obligation in Islam and should not be taken lightly.

Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and a renowned preacher, emphasised that repaying debt is not merely a legal obligation but also a matter of trust and personal integrity.

“Islam mandates that we settle our debts and seek solutions to do so. It is not wrong to borrow for a good purpose like education, but deliberately avoiding repayment and shirking responsibility is unacceptable.

“Some pretend to forget or think the debt is no longer their concern once they finish their studies, even though they have signed an agreement to repay,” he said in a recent interview with Bernama.

He explained that every PTPTN loan is intended to be recycled for future generations of students; therefore, repaying the loan is not only an individual’s responsibility to the institution but also a duty to society and the nation.



“The government and PTPTN have helped us continue our education. Now, it’s our turn to help future Malaysian generations by repaying what we have borrowed,” he said.

Mohd Izhar Ariff said that borrowers should welcome PTPTN’s loan restructuring initiatives, designed to ease repayment.

“We should be grateful to the government for introducing various initiatives to help students, both current and former borrowers, by allowing loans to be restructured or rescheduled according to their ability to pay,” he added.

He explained that timely repayment brings many benefits and blessings, in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, who encouraged prompt debt settlement.

“This blessing is not only felt personally but also extends to one’s children. If debts remain unpaid, heirs may be burdened with the responsibility of settling the outstanding balance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syarah Sakinah Sudarma, 34, an administrative executive at a private company in Johor Bahru, said the main reason for restructuring her loan was to secure a lower monthly payment that suits her financial situation.

“I restructured my loan earlier this year. It has helped me manage my monthly expenses more effectively,” she said, adding that she took the PTPTN loan in 2011 while studying at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

She explained that the main advantages of restructuring are lower monthly payments and a flexible repayment schedule, enabling her to manage her long-term finances more efficiently.

She believes that repaying the PTPTN loan is a trust and an important responsibility to ensure the funds can help other students pursue their studies.

PTPTN encourages borrowers to negotiate and restructure their loans through more flexible repayment plans based on their financial ability, with no additional fees.

Borrowers can download the myPTPTN app to simplify the loan restructuring application process, providing faster, easier and more secure access. - Bernama