IPOH: Rescuers took two days to evacuate an Orang Asli woman from the Lenweng Orang Asli Village near Pos Kemar, Gerik after she was bitten by a snake on Tuesday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that a team of firefighters and police, along with two mountain guides made the 10-kilometre (km) trek to bring out the victim, Ana Along, 32, to Pos Kemar after the department received a call about the incident at 3pm yesterday.

The rescuers had to travel about 50km to Lenweng Village, starting at 6pm yesterday and arriving at the scene at around 12.30am.

“The victim was brought out by the rescue team from the village at 8 am and it took about 11 hours to reach Pos Kemar at 7pm,” he said when contacted today.

Sabarodzi said the victim was sent to the Pos Kemar health clinic for treatment and will be sent to Gerik Hospital tonight.