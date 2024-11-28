JERTIH: Police have confirmed that an elderly man who drowned while fishing in a padi field area in Kampung Amir near here today is the first flood-related fatality in Terengganu during the current floods.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the body of Tuan Jusoh Tuan Hassan, 66, a retired officer from the Besut Veterinary Services Department, was found in a flood-affected area.

“I confirm this is a drowning case related to the floods in Terengganu. It is the first such case in the state during this flood season,“ he told reporters after visiting a flood-hit area in Kampung Padang Luas.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the elderly man drowned after leaving his house at 7.55 am with a friend to check on his fishing nets in Kampung Amir.

Besut Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Azrul Izzham Zulkifli said that 10 personnel were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 9.08 am.

The victim’s body was found around 10 am, approximately five metres from where he was reported to have submerged, at the bottom of murky water with a strong current.

Mohd Khairi has advised the people, especially those seeking to earn a livelihood during the monsoon season, to exercise caution and avoid high-risk areas for their safety.

He said that the Kuala Jengal police station in Dungun and the Tenang police beat base in Besut have been flooded, with water levels reaching 0.3 metres. However, operations at both premises are ongoing after equipment and essential items were relocated to safe areas.

“Around 20 personnel are stationed at these premises and are carrying out their duties as usual. Additionally, we have identified one police station in Setiu as being at risk of flooding,“ he said.

As of 4 pm today, Terengganu has recorded 14,111 evacuees from 4,113 families housed in 190 temporary relief centres across seven affected districts.