Rich foods feed obesity spike

PETALING JAYA: Famous for its delicious foods and desserts, Penang has gained a new name as Malaysia’s “fat” state due to its obesity rate of 56.5%, which is above the national average of 54.4% as recently announced by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The state also recorded higher-than-average rates of high cholesterol (37.4%), high blood pressure (35.4%) and diabetes (20.5%), which reflects a growing number of non-communicable disease (NCD) cases as highlighted in the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Food Technology Programme lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Khairi Mohd Zainol said Penang’s famous char kway teow, nasi kandar and deep-fried street snacks are often calorie-dense and high in fat, sugar and salt.

“These dishes, typically prepared with refined carbohydrates and coconut milk (could) lead to excessive calorie intake and poor metabolic health.

“Reducing the oil and sugar content, opting for grilling over deep frying and incorporating more vegetables can make a big difference,” he said, adding that healthier options do not have to compromise on taste.

He also said vendors and home cooks can adopt alternative methods, such as steaming or air frying, while still preserving the distinct flavours that Penang is known for.

Mohamad Khairi said limited access to healthy food options in some areas, particularly among lower income groups, worsens the problem.

He suggested promoting affordable, nutritious meals at hawker centres and introducing government incentives for businesses offering healthier options.

“Food reformulation, such as using healthier oils or reducing portion sizes, can also cater to health conscious consumers.”

He recommended introducing nutrition education in schools and communities through cooking workshops and awareness campaigns that highlight the benefits of balanced diets and stressed that the perception of healthy food being tasteless or expensive must be addressed to shift public habits.

Mohamad Khairi said preserving Penang’s culinary heritage while promoting healthier lifestyles require collective action from residents, food vendors and policymakers so that future generations can still enjoy Penang’s treasures while safeguarding their health.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Diabetes Educators Society president and Subang Jaya Medical Centre senior diabetes educator Yong Lai Mee said Penang’s serious diabetes rate is closely linked to obesity.

She said excess fat, particularly visceral fat, plays a critical role in developing insulin resistance, which is a condition in which the body becomes less responsive to the biologic.

“This forces the pancreas to work harder to produce more insulin, eventually leading to pancreatic dysfunction, higher blood sugar levels and diabetes.”

Yong emphasised that Penang’s reputation as a food haven, coupled with sedentary lifestyles, significantly contribute to health issues.

An International Medical University study in 2021 showed food accessibility influences dietary patterns, leading to increased calorie intake from sugar and animal products. “About 50% of Malaysians live sedentary lifestyles, further risking obesity and diabetes.”

She said a lack of awareness is another pressing issue, with nearly 8% of diabetics in Penang unaware of their condition due to insufficient education on risks and symptoms.

“Some individuals do not experience symptoms, while others may avoid screening due to social stigma surrounding diabetes,” she said, while recommending expansion of community-based health screenings to debunk misconceptions about the disease.

Yong said effective diabetes management requires empowering patients with knowledge as it is a serious condition in which self-management plays a crucial role, adding that Malaysia faces a shortage of trained diabetes educators, with only 2,000 of them catering to 3.9 million sufferers.

She called for a body to monitor and standardise credentials and qualifications to ensure high-quality education for patients, adding that as Malaysia is projected to be an aged nation by 2035, poorly controlled diabetes could pose a significant healthcare burden.