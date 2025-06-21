SEREMBAN: Blood donations are on the rise in Negeri Sembilan with an increase of 11 per cent compared to the previous year, state health director Dr Zuraida Mohamed said.

There were 17,000 blood donors in the state as of the middle of the year compared to 15,000 the same period last year, she said, with those between 20 and 40 being the category with the highest donors in the state.

“The number is expected to reach 18.000 donors next year. We hope more in the state will donate blood, especially for A-, O- and AB- blood types, even though the blood bank in the state is sufficient.

If other states require blood, we will help save patients immediately. Blood donors are nameless heroes,” she told reporters after a blood donor appreciation event in conjunction with the state World Blood Donors’ Day 2025 here today.

She explained that one bag of blood could save three lives and people need to understand donating blood was not a momentary choice but a continuous social obligation born out of concern and empathy.

At the event, Male Platinum Blood Donor Award recipient Mohd Noor Borhan, 56, said he has donated blood 136 times since he was 20.

Meanwhile, Male Rare Blood Type Donor Award recipient Mohd Saiful Sufri Aliman, 37, who has a rare Rhesus (Rh) O negative blood type, said that he has donated blood eight times since he was 18 and that he had received calls from hospitals twice to help patients in need.

“This is our social responsibility, my blood type is rare to find so if there are those who need it, I will do my best to help,” he added.