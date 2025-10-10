RM10 million allocated to improve refugee welfare and registration

PETALING JAYA: The government will allocate RM10 million to enhance welfare for refugees, with a particular focus on young children, under Budget 2026, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the funding will support the implementation of the Refugee Registration Document Program, ensuring better identification and record-keeping for refugees.

In addition, three Immigration Detention Depots and three Baitul Mahabbah facilities will be upgraded into Special Refugee and Asylum Seeker Centers to provide care and support for both adults and children.