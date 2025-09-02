Parents proud as Tang Jie-Ee Wei return as badminton world champions

SEPANG: Proud parents Toh Kok Leong and Jane Yeoh welcomed their daughter Toh Ee Wei home from Paris following her historic mixed doubles victory at the world championships.

Kok Leong described Ee Wei’s triumph with partner Chen Tang Jie as particularly meaningful since it coincided with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations.

He expressed deep emotion over the significant achievement which brought national pride and personal relief for her safe return.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei made history as the first Malaysian pair to win the mixed doubles world championship title after defeating China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

Chen Keat Siew, mother of Chen Tang Jie, shared equal excitement about their victory bringing joy to both family and nation.

She emphasized that this world championship title held greater significance than their Korea Open win last year during Merdeka month.

Keat Siew expressed hope that her son’s success would continue with more victories in future tournaments.

Both families celebrated the achievement while acknowledging the need for continued hard work following this milestone victory. – Bernama