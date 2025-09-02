Sabah High Court overturns coroner’s order in Zara Qairina inquest

PETALING JAYA: The Kota Kinabalu High Court has overturned a coroner’s order that allowed lawyers for five child defendants to participate as interested parties in the inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The ruling came on Tuesday following separate revision applications by the Sabah Law Society and lawyers representing Zara’s mother, Noraidah Lamat.

ALSO READ: New coroner appointed for Zara Qairina death inquest in Kota Kinabalu

Justice ruled that the Aug 28 order issued by former coroner and court director Azreena Aziz — who has since stepped down from the case — no longer stood.

However, the child defendants’ lawyers may submit fresh applications before newly appointed Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, The Vibes reported.

“Today the High Court has set aside the order that allowed the child defendants’ lawyers to participate as interested parties in the inquest,” said Rizwandean M. Borhan, counsel for Zara’s family.

“However, the court also ruled that they may reapply before the new coroner tomorrow.”

The inquest is set to begin on Sept 3 and continue in stages throughout the month.

The Attorney General’s Chambers is slated to lead the evidence, with the first witness yet to be identified.