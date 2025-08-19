RM100,000 boost for RXZ Members 7.0 activities in Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The initial allocation of RM100,000 to support the organisation of RXZ Members 7.0 2025 Programme will be fully utilised to ensure that the event runs smoothly, safely, and has a high impact.

Programme director Mohd Lukhman Nooralazhar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the allocation.

He said they will also ensure that the programme brings significant benefits to the people while uplifting the nation’s image.

“This also serves as a motivational boost to the organisers, participants, and motorcycle enthusiasts to make this event a success, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors nationwide.

“We believe the government’s support not only elevates RXZ Members 7.0 as a national iconic event, but also provides economic benefit to the local community through the tourism, hospitality, food, and retail sectors,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the funding for the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 Programme, set to take place on Aug 23 at the Gong Badak Motorsport Circuit in Terengganu.

The Prime Minister said the government’s support recognises the motoring community as a catalyst for unity, strengthening relationships, and significantly contributing to local economic development through various impactful activities.

Activities scheduled for the two-day event include the RXZ Members Talk Programme with Ustaz Azhar Idrus, merchandise and food stalls, as well as lucky draws for motorcycles and Umrah packages.

Also featured will be a Motorshow and Dyno Battle competition, a Celebrity and Influencer Convoy to RXZ Members, including Rosyam Nor, Pablo Amirul, and professional motorcycle racer Wazi Abdul Hamid.

In addition, various performances by local artistes, including Zamani from Slam, will take place, while the closing ceremony will be enlivened with the raising of the Jalur Gemilang, as well as prize-giving ceremonies for competitions and the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 grand prize.

Meanwhile, Wazi, the former national motor racing champion, said the funding would benefit motorsport enthusiasts and encourage domestic tourism in Terengganu.

“Perhaps the government views this from a different perspective to ensure the continuity of the programme, but the organisation of this event needs to be further refined to avoid incidents that occurred in previous editions,“ he said.

He urged motorsport fans to take advantage of the government’s support to ensure their gatherings are beneficial while also shaping themselves into courteous and responsible motorcyclists on the road. – Bernama