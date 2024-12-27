RM11.7b transaction goal set for Visit Selangor Year 2025

SUNGAI BESAR: The Selangor government is targeting RM11.7 billion worth of transactions through its Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign, says state Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

He is confident that this target can be met due to the meticulous planning of activities, programmes and enhanced tourism infrastructure, which is expected to attract eight million visitors as projected.

“For tourism-related infrastructure projects, we have ensured their implementation since last year. I see that local authorities and industry players are well-prepared to accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists to the state.

“With the cooperation of all quarters, including state assemblyman, members of Parliament, local authorities and tourism agencies, I am confident we can promote the campaign effectively and achieve or even exceed the set target.”

He told reporters this after attending the ISP Group’s “Nourish With Hope, ISP Cares!” corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative here today.

On the CSR programme, Ng noted that it has entered the second phase of ISP Group’s initiative, which will continue until 2026, and involves distributing food packages to 30 underprivileged families.

The programme aims to support 120 families through monthly grocery vouchers worth RM300 over four phases, with a total contribution of RM216,000.