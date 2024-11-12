KUALA LUMPUR: The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) of Bukit Aman has received 51 police reports related to a cross-border Forex investment scam, which has resulted in total losses nearing RM12 million.

Its director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said it was found that said the scam involved a network of individuals from Malaysia and Indonesia. They posed as a company based in Indonesia, pretending to be a broker handling financial transactions between investors and the company.

“To date, two suspects, an Indonesian national and a local, have been arrested in connection with the scheme, on Sept 9 and Oct 25, respectively.

“In addition, two companies have been identified for promoting this fraudulent investment opportunity directly to investors,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli added that the investigation is ongoing, with charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. He urged victims of the scam to step forward and file police reports at any local police station.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution and carry out thorough checks before participating in any investment scheme, especially those promising unusually high returns.

“Always verify information through official channels like the SemakMule CCID portal, Bank Negara Malaysia’s alert list, and the Securities Commission before making any investment decisions,“ he added.